Atlanta police were called to a Shell gas station in Atlanta where a teen was found shot.

It happened at 1850 Metropolitan Parkway SW at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

It appeared the 18-year-old victim had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There has been no word yet on a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.