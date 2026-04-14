Coweta deputies arrest 4 in Georgia Power plant burglary

The Brief Coweta County deputies have arrested four people accused of breaking into a Georgia Power building at Plant Yates. A traffic stop within 24 hours of the crime led investigators to stolen items and the suspects' locations. All four suspects face charges of burglary and theft by receiving stolen goods in Coweta County.



Four people are behind bars after a lucky break during a traffic stop led Coweta County investigators to a group accused of targeting a Georgia Power facility.

What we know:

Coweta County deputies arrested Cody Bloodworth, Jessica Davis, Cody Swanger, and Timothy Gore following a break-in at a Georgia Power building. The burglary at the Plant Yates facility reportedly took place on April 1.

The investigation moved quickly after a deputy pulled over a vehicle the very next day. During the stop, the deputy found items that had been reported stolen from the plant less than 24 hours earlier.

Following the initial traffic stop and arrests, investigators uncovered a connection to a home in neighboring Carroll County.

The residence sits just across the Chattahoochee River from the Georgia Power property where the crime occurred.

At that home, investigators uncovered more of the property stolen from the plant.

All four are charged with burglary and theft by receiving stolen property.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet announced a scheduled court date for the group.