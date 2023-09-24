'Heavily intoxicated' woman stabbed multiple times in Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are piecing together the details of a stabbing after the ‘heavily intoxicated’ victim was unable to give them a clear statement.

Police responded to 1350 Mayson Turner Road NW at 12:26 a.m. Saturday for a person stabbed.

They found a 47-year-old woman with multiple wounds to her face, chest and left arm.

Officials said the woman was unable to answer them clearly, but they know the suspect fled before they arrived to the scene.

Detectives are continuing the investigation.