Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks city's summer youth programs 

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he's on a mission to make Atlanta the best city in the nation in which to raise children.

Dickens stopped by the city's Dunbar Recreation Center this morning, speaking to the media about summer activities and job opportunities for youths. He and other city leaders say providing safe and productive activities for the city's young people is a top priority, especially during the summer months.

"Since before I was even mayor, I knew that public safety needed a whole-of-government approach," said Dickens.

Dunbar Recreation Center provided a unique backdrop to Wednesday's event, thanks to a high-tech new addition called The Lab. Essentially a "creative hub" for teens, The Lab offers educational opportunities for graphic design, shirt printing, and broadcast and media.

For more information on summer programs offered by the city's parks and recreation department, click here.