Atlanta mayor tours Buckhead firehouse, pledges to build 8 new stations

Some Atlanta Fire Department teams work out of a firehouse that has moldy ceilings, sewer drains that spew waste and is so small it is hard to store a giant ladder truck.

It is Station 26 located in Buckhead. It was built in 1954 when conventional equipment was smaller.

The problems are too many to patch. The only solution, according to Mayor Andre Dickens, is to tear down that station and build a new one.

ATLANTA FIREFIGHTERS IN LINE FOR SIGNIFICANT PAY BOOST

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens watches as a ladder truck tries to park inside of an old fire station in Buckhead on May 16, 2022. (FOX 5)

In fact, Atlanta has or will soon build a total of eight new stations.

"We will put our money where our mouth is," said the mayor.

Dickens, while speaking to reporters, asked voters to approve bond measures on the May 24 ballot. One of the measures has $58 million included for fire house improvements.

Dickens vowed to be the fire department mayor with other items on his agenda including making sure equipment has been repaired or replaced.

He also is asking the city council to approve a significant pay bump for all firefighters.