Atlanta man wanted for deadly stabbing at Houston hotel, police say

article

The Houston Police Department is searching for a deadly stabbing suspect from Atlanta.

Police said 28-year-old Steven Lamar Jones is wanted for stabbing another Atlanta man, Clarence Logan, multiple times in the parking lot of a hotel near Houston Intercontinental Airport.

The stabbing happened at a Courtyard by Marriott on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds at around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 9. He died at a Houston-area hospital.

DETAILS ON MIGOS MEMBER TAKEOFF'S AUTOPSY

Police filed a murder warrant for Jones on Sept. 27.

Anyone with information can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or going to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.