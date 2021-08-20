Atlanta man sentenced to prison for sextorting underage boys

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for sextorting multiple underage boys while posing as a woman online.

According to charges presented in court, the U.S. Attorney says Myles Frazier targeted nine high school boys on social media through an Instagram account where he posed as an older woman named "Liv."

Through the account, officials say Frazier coerced the teens to meet him for sex and send him explicit images and videos between December 2017 and July 2019.

Three of the victims attended the same high school. In those cases, officials say Frazier pressured and paid the victims to let him come over and engage in sex acts. One of the victims had to use physical force to stop the Atlanta man during a mid-sex act, officials said.

In the case of one of the victims, investigators say Frazier threatened to expose them to their family and school, to sue them, and to come to their home - sending them over 100 threatening messages in a week.

The other six teens targeted were outside the state of Georgia, and officials say Frazier coerced them to send him sexually explicit images and videos and then threatened to post the content publically when they stopped following his demands.

"Frazier coerced numerous teenage boys online to engage in sex acts and send him photos and videos of that activity," said Acting United States Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. "He then threatened to expose the boys to their families and classmates when they refused to comply with his demands. This defendant is the online sexual predator that so many parents fear. His 24-year sentence is a critical step in achieving a measure of justice for the victims and their families."

On Aug. 11, a U.S. District Judge sentenced Frazier to prison with 20 years of supervised release for the offenses of cyberstalking, enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, and child pornography production.

"Frazier will spend the next 24-years of his life in prison, which should send a strong message to anyone who even contemplates harming and extorting a vulnerable youth," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI takes sextortion very seriously. We would like to remind the community to be aware that people can pretend to be anyone online and to be extremely selective on what you share on the internet."

Frazier will also be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

