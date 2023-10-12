Atlanta man sentenced to life for 2019 murder at DeKalb County hotel

An Atlanta man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2019 deadly shooting of another man in a DeKalb hotel room.

On Wednesday, a DeKalb County jury found 45-year-old Christopher Sellers guilty on charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On April 2, 2019, DeKalb County police officers were called to reports of a shooting at a hotel on Glenfair Road in unincorporated Decatur. There, officers found 24-year-old Thedarious Mitchell lying in the hallway with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Mitchell to Grady Memorial Hospital. Despite attempts to save his life, Mitchell did not survive his injuries.

Mitchell's girlfriend told officers they were in their hotel room when they heard a knock on the door. Mitchell went to open it and found two men outside. The men reportedly pistol-whipped Michell and then shot him in the back when he tried to run away.

The woman told police she had worked for one of the suspects, whom she knew only as "Baldhead" or "Chris." Investigators later identified the man as Sellers.

After law enforcement arrested Sellers in Nevada, officials say he bragged that he had shot Mitchell to a cellmate.

A DeKalb County judge sentenced Sellers to life without parole plus 15 years.