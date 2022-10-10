Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
SW ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night.
Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing.
The victim was taken to the hospital while investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit were put on the case.
Officers said they're still working to uncover the details leading up to the shooting and hope to make an arrest.