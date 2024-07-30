Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in November 2023

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 30, 2024 4:11pm EDT
Georgia Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 18: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. During the news conference Greene announced that she would be filing articles of impeachment (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Sean Patrick Cirillo has pleaded guilty to transmitting interstate threats to injure U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia. The plea follows multiple threats made by Cirillo in November 2023, which he communicated to Representative Greene's staffers in Washington, D.C.

"Threatening to kill a public official is reprehensible," stated U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Our office will not tolerate any form of violence, threats, or intimidation against public officials. The prosecution of individuals who threaten the lives and welfare of public servants is a top priority for our office, as well as for our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners."

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, echoed this sentiment: "We will not normalize violent threats in America, whether targeting elected officials or average citizens. Our democracy depends on the ability of members of Congress to do their jobs without fearing for their safety. We will continue to prosecute threats against public servants made in any form."

According to U.S. Attorney Buchanan, the charges, and other information presented in court, Cirillo made multiple threats during three phone calls to Representative Greene's office on Nov. 8, 2023. These threats included statements such as, "I got a bead on her. Like a sniper rifle. A sniper rifle. And I’m gonna kill her next week. I’m gonna murder her," "I’ll kill you too if you want," and "You’re gonna die. Your family is gonna die."

Sean Patrick Cirillo, 34, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bret R. Hobson and Brent Alan Gray prosecuting the case.