Metro Atlanta man paralyzed while surfing on honeymoon back home in Georgia

A metro Atlanta man who was paralyzed in a surfing accident while on his honeymoon in Hawaii is now back in Georgia.

Brendan Town and his wife, Cho Pak, were on a two-week trip in Hawaii after saving their money to go on the honeymoon of their dreams.

That dream turned into a nightmare two days before they were scheduled to fly home.

Town decided to try surfing and signed up for a lesson.

"I caught the first wave, and I was very excited. I think it was the adrenalin rush," he said.

When he popped up onto the board Town said felt a twinge. He thought he might have pulled a muscle, but didn't think that anything was out of the ordinary and kept surfing. Back on land, his condition quickly deteriorated.

After going to the hospital, Town learned he had an extremely rare nontraumatic spinal cord injury.

"They told me it was surfer's myelopathy, essentially it's hyperextension of the lower back and a spinal cord injury," Town said.

The injury has left him paralyzed below the waist. Doctors say he may be able to walk again in weeks or months, but it could be permanent.

"Life can be tough, and I'm not going to sit here and tell you I didn't cry about this," said Brendan.

It's a devastating bit of news for the couple, who are expecting a baby boy in February.

"I have a baby boy on the way, I can't let this slow me down. I have to fight for him and my wife, and make sure I get back to full health," said Town.

Town is now back home in Georgia receiving treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital.

"Working hard every day on the Physical Therapy and gaining some sensation in the legs," he wrote in an update. "Still not able to wiggle my little piggies yet, but I’m hopeful."

The couple has set up a GoFundMe to help him with his rehabilitation and to pay for medical treatments.