Atlanta man launches foundation in memory of hit-and-run victim brother

An Atlanta man, who has spent the last ten years seeking justice for his brother, is starting a foundation. This man reveals that his family has been experiencing one tragedy after another since his brother was struck and killed by a driver on Columbia Drive. Unfortunately, no one has ever been arrested for the crime.

James Davenport, the man in question, was extremely close to his brother. His brother's death occurred 10 years ago, but for James, it feels like it was just yesterday. In an effort to channel his grief in a positive way and help others, he decided to take action. He recounted the events of that fateful day.

"I received a phone call informing me that my brother was lying dead in the street," Mr. Davenport recalled. This call, received back in 2013, changed James Davenport's life forever.

James Davenport created the Hit and Run Help Foundation to honor his brother, Joseph Davenport Sr., who was killed in a hit-and-rush crash at Columbia Drive and Casa Linda Drive in DeKalb County ten years ago. (FOX 5)

He rushed to the scene at Columbia Drive and Casa Linda Drive in DeKalb County, only to discover that his brother, Joseph Davenport Sr., had suffered a crushed skull.

"That's one of the things that makes this so hard for me. We did everything together," the 65-year-old expressed.

Davenport informed FOX 5 that the driver, who has never been arrested, ran a light and hit his brother who was in a crosswalk. He reflects on his brother at least three times a day. Joseph was an Army veteran and a loving father.

However, the story grows even more tragic. Mr. Davenport reveals that two of Joseph's adult sons have committed suicide since their father's death.

"When a child loses a parent in such a traumatic way, they begin to experience mental health issues. That's what happened to both of them, really," Mr. Davenport said with regret.

Man creates foundation for hit-and-run victims

James is determined to prevent other families from experiencing such trauma. He has launched the "Hit and Run Help Foundation" to provide scholarships for children of hit-and-run victims.

"One of the things that was so intriguing... both of his sons were enrolled in college. I would like to help students go to college," the Atlanta man concluded.

Mr. Davenport believes that educating the children of hit-and-run victims will provide the support needed to make a pivotal difference in their lives.

Mr. Davenport is currently seeking donors for the "Hit and Run Help Foundation". He plans to reach out to the Atlanta Hawks and several local businesses in search of sponsorships.