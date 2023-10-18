Atlanta man killed in Nashville parking lot trying to stop attack

A 47-year-old man from Atlanta is dead after being run over in a Nashville parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 while trying to stop an attack.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 50-year-old Perry Shannon was inside a liquor store on Buchanan Street when he was confronted by a shirtless man.

Shannon exited the store and got into his vehicle. The shirtless man followed him and began punching him, according to police.

That's when Darrell Walker of Atlanta tried to stop the attack. Instead, he was knocked down by the homeless man and Shannon ran over him as he was leaving.

Both the shirtless man and Shannon left the scene. Walker was transported to University Medical Center where he died.

Shannon returned to the scene but was arrested on an unrelated, outstanding warrant. He was also charged with driving on a revoked license and not having insurance.

Police are still looking for the shirtless man, who will also face charges when found.