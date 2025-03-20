Atlanta man freed after 2 years in Taliban captivity, State Department says

Image 1 of 2 ▼ George Flezmann released from captivity. CREDIT: Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs

An American man who was held captive in Afghanistan for over two years has been freed by the Taliban and is now on his way back to the United States, according to the Associated Press. The release of George Glezmann, an airline mechanic from Atlanta, was facilitated through Qatari negotiators and the Trump administration, according to the State Department.

Abducted in 2022

What we know:

Glezmann was abducted in December 2022 by the Taliban’s intelligence services while traveling through Afghanistan. The U.S. government officially classified him as wrongfully detained in 2023, indicating that his capture was politically motivated rather than criminal in nature.

His release was brokered by Qatar, a key diplomatic intermediary between the United States and the Taliban. Unlike a previous deal, which saw two Americans freed in exchange for a convicted narco-terrorist, Glezmann’s release did not involve any prisoner swap. Instead, the Taliban reportedly released him as a goodwill gesture to improve ties with the U.S.

Glezmann departed the Kabul airport on Wednesday, according to FOX News. He will be met in Doha, Qatar, by Adam Boehler, a senior U.S. official handling hostage negotiations.

Ongoing tensions

The backstory:

Glezmann’s captivity was part of ongoing tensions between the United States and the Taliban, following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. While most of the world does not recognize the Taliban’s rule, the militant group continues to detain foreign nationals as leverage in diplomatic negotiations.

The Biden administration had previously considered trading Glezmann and other Americans for Muhammad Rahim, a high-profile Taliban detainee at Guantanamo Bay. However, Biden rejected the proposal unless the Taliban also agreed to release Afghan-American businessman Mahmood Habibi, whom the U.S. believes is also being held. The Taliban denies holding Habibi, creating further diplomatic deadlock.

In January 2025, the Taliban released two other detained Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, as part of a prisoner exchange arranged by the Biden administration. The U.S. agreed to release Khan Mohammed, a convicted terrorist serving two life sentences, in exchange for the two men.

Glezmann’s release in March 2025 was negotiated separately and did not involve a prisoner exchange.

Loved to travel

Personal Life:

According to the Foley Foundation, Glezmann, 65, was traveling lawfully in Afghanistan and "fulfilling his lifelong passion" of visiting different countries and exploring various cultures and cultural artifacts. Glezmann, who obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Anthropology in 2017, had visited more than 100 countries before he was taken hostage.

Glezmann has only had limited contact with his wife, Aleksandra, since he was taken captive. The Foley Foundation says that his health has "deteriorated significantly" while he has been in detention and he has medical issues that require immediate care.

George Glezmann. Photo courtesy of Foley Foundation and the Glezmann family.

Positive step

What they're saying:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the release a "positive and constructive step", while emphasizing that more Americans remain detained in Afghanistan. He stated, "George’s release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan. President Trump will continue his tireless work to free ALL Americans unjustly detained around the world."

The Taliban has described the release as part of a "normalization" of ties with the U.S., though Washington has not formally recognized Taliban rule. Despite this, Qatar has remained an essential diplomatic bridge, facilitating negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban leadership.

Fate of Mahmood Habibi still unknown

What we don't know:

Mahmood Habibi's fate remains unknown. The U.S. maintains that the Taliban is holding him, but Taliban officials deny any involvement. His case remains an ongoing point of contention in U.S.-Taliban relations.

Headed home

What's next:

Glezmann is expected to arrive back in the U.S. in the coming days and will reunite with his wife, Aleksandra. The State Department continues to negotiate for the release of other detained Americans.

Reaction :

Delta Air Lines sent the following to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"We are grateful for Mr. Glezmann's return home and look forward to reconnecting with him."

Several Georgia lawmakers have worked for Glezmann's release over the last two years, making phone calls, meeting with family, speaking to former President Biden and asking the Trump Administration to step in.

U.S. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock sent the following statement:

"I’m beyond thrilled that George Glezmann is returning home to Georgia. My best wishes go out to George and his wife Aleksandra, who I’ve gotten to know well over the past two trying and difficult years. With Senator Ossoff, I’ve proudly pushed Presidents of both parties to do everything in their power to bring George home, and today we can finally celebrate that moment. Welcome home, George."

Congresswoman Nikema Williams made the following statement:

Since last summer, we've been working to get George home. After a Congressional resolution and a letter expressing the urgency of his safe return, I am grateful for his release and elated to know George will be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra, and his family. Welcome home, George!