Atlanta man brings warmth making 'silly hats'

Whatever they say about idle hands just does not apply to Penn Collins. His hands are constantly in motion crocheting what he calls "silly hats."

But as the weather turns cold in north Georgia, those "silly hats" are bringing warmth to those in need.

Collins says making a "silly hat" is like a "30-minute hiccup." When he finds he has more time, he'll just start another one.

He takes some of the underused yarns and mixes them with some of the "prettier" ones to make his hats.

He then donates them to all sorts of Atlanta-area charities.

Anyone interested in donating yarn to help Collins can reach him at penncollins@yahoo.com.