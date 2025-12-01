Atlanta makes top 10 of best retirement cities, WalletHub says

article

The Brief WalletHub names Orlando, Scottsdale and Minneapolis among top retirement cities. Atlanta ranks No. 6, while Augusta and Columbus fall near the bottom of the list. Rankings consider taxes, expenses, healthcare and part-time job opportunities for retirees.



Americans looking to trade in full-time work for full-time relaxation may want to consider heading south — or at least somewhere sunny — according to a new report from WalletHub.

What we know:

The personal finance website compared the "retirement-friendliness" of 180 U.S. cities and ranked them based on affordability, quality of life, healthcare access and opportunities for part-time employment.

What they're saying:

Orlando, Florida, claimed the top spot, followed by Scottsdale, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Miami and Tampa, Florida, rounding out the top five.

Analysts said these cities offer the best overall mix of lower taxes, manageable expenses, high-quality medical care and plentiful activities for retirees. They also noted that retirees increasingly look for places where they can reenter the workforce part-time for additional income.

Why you should care:

Closer to home, Atlanta landed just outside the top five at No. 6 on the national list. Other Georgia cities ranked much lower — with Augusta at No. 138 and Columbus at No. 140.

Atlanta's highest score was for activities (No. 4). Health care was ranked at 56; affordability was ranked 66; and quality of life was ranked 104.

WalletHub publishes the annual rankings to help future retirees evaluate cost of living, healthcare access, recreation options and financial stability as they plan for long-term living arrangements.