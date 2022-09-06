Atlanta makes list of best places to retire by WalletHub

article

WalletHub is out with its 2022 list of the best and worst places for older Americans to retire and settle down, and Atlanta has made the cut.

The personal finance website said retirement isn’t just about having enough money to quit a 9 to 5. However, it’s also about living in a safe place with good access to healthcare, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website ranked 182 cities to help people decide where and where not to retire.

Atlanta sat just outside the Top 10 on Wallethub6's list, ranking 13th.

For Georgians planning on retiring outside the state, you don't have to travel far. Neighboring Charleston, S.C. claimed the top spot and four cities in neighboring Florida were also in the Top 10.

Top ten places to retire

Charleston, South Carolina Orlando, Florida Cincinnati, Ohio Miami, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida San Francisco, California Scottsdale, Arizona Wilmington, Delaware Tampa, Florida Salt Lake City, Utah

Toward the bottom half of the list were the Georgia cities of Augusta and Columbus.

Ten least desirable places to retire

Lubbock, Texas Wichita, Kansas Baltimore, Maryland Vancouver, Washington Detroit, Michigan Stockton, California Rancho Cucamonga, California San Bernardino, California Newark, New Jersey Bridgeport, Connecticut

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.