Atlanta makes list of best places to retire by WalletHub
ATLANTA - WalletHub is out with its 2022 list of the best and worst places for older Americans to retire and settle down, and Atlanta has made the cut.
The personal finance website said retirement isn’t just about having enough money to quit a 9 to 5. However, it’s also about living in a safe place with good access to healthcare, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The website ranked 182 cities to help people decide where and where not to retire.
Atlanta sat just outside the Top 10 on Wallethub6's list, ranking 13th.
For Georgians planning on retiring outside the state, you don't have to travel far. Neighboring Charleston, S.C. claimed the top spot and four cities in neighboring Florida were also in the Top 10.
Top ten places to retire
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Orlando, Florida
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Miami, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Wilmington, Delaware
- Tampa, Florida
- Salt Lake City, Utah
Toward the bottom half of the list were the Georgia cities of Augusta and Columbus.
Ten least desirable places to retire
- Lubbock, Texas
- Wichita, Kansas
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Vancouver, Washington
- Detroit, Michigan
- Stockton, California
- Rancho Cucamonga, California
- San Bernardino, California
- Newark, New Jersey
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.