Atlanta makes list of best places to retire by WalletHub

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta skyline article

Atlanta skyline (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - WalletHub is out with its 2022 list of the best and worst places for older Americans to retire and settle down, and Atlanta has made the cut.

The personal finance website said retirement isn’t just about having enough money to quit a 9 to 5. However, it’s also about living in a safe place with good access to healthcare, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The website ranked 182 cities to help people decide where and where not to retire. 

Atlanta sat just outside the Top 10 on Wallethub6's list, ranking 13th. 

For Georgians planning on retiring outside the state, you don't have to travel far. Neighboring Charleston, S.C. claimed the top spot and four cities in neighboring Florida were also in the Top 10.

Source: WalletHub

Top ten places to retire

  1. Charleston, South Carolina
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Scottsdale, Arizona
  8. Wilmington, Delaware
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Salt Lake City, Utah

Toward the bottom half of the list were the Georgia cities of Augusta and Columbus. 

Ten least desirable places to retire

  1. Lubbock, Texas
  2. Wichita, Kansas
  3. Baltimore, Maryland
  4. Vancouver, Washington
  5. Detroit, Michigan
  6. Stockton, California
  7. Rancho Cucamonga, California
  8. San Bernardino, California
  9. Newark, New Jersey
  10. Bridgeport, Connecticut

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.