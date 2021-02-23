Atlanta lawmakers seeks to reform Cash Bail Reform program

The city of Atlanta decided in 2018 that defendants without money should not be kept in jail on the same charge that qualifies for a bond.

With a signature, the individual could be released under a program called Cash Bail Reform.

A lot of people have taken advantage of the break, but not in the way authorities had hoped.

Since the start through the end of 2020, the number of defendants who are not showing up for court has more than doubled. They are designated "fail to appear" or "F T A."

In addition, Chief Judge Christopher Portis said one-in-three individuals committed some other act after they had been released.

Portis said the intent of the program is good, but it needs to be fixed.

