Atlanta launches PromisePay to help avoid water shut-offs

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The Brief Atlanta has launched PromisePay, a new online program with technology partner Promise that lets residents and businesses clear past-due water bills through flexible payment plans. Customers can enroll online 24/7 in minutes to split overdue balances across 2 to 12 months. The initiative allows participants to adjust payment dates or request extensions as needed, offering a flexible solution to keep water running while customers get back on track financially.



A new online initiative, PromisePay, has launched to help Atlanta residents and businesses catch up on water bills without fear of service shut-offs.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management partnered with government technology platform Promise to debut the flexible system, which allows utility customers to break up overdue balances into manageable payment plans.

What we know:

Under the new program, eligible residential and commercial customers can set up customized repayment plans lasting anywhere from two to 12 months to clear past-due balances. Enrolling in a plan guarantees that customers can keep their water service running uninterrupted while paying down what they owe.

Enrollment is available 24/7 online and takes only a few minutes. To make payments as convenient as possible, the platform accepts standard ACH bank transfers, debit cards, credit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

The program also offers built-in flexibility, allowing eligible participants to request payment date changes, short-term extensions, or re-enrollment options if their financial situation changes.

Customers behind on their bills may receive official text messages from the city detailing their payment options, while residents currently enrolled in a traditional Department of Watershed Management payment plan will finish or cancel their current plan before becoming eligible to transition to PromisePay.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether there are any processing fees associated with using specific payment methods like credit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay on the platform.

Why you should care:

By replacing immediate water shut-offs and harsh penalties with tailored repayment plans, Atlanta is offering a crucial safety net for households and small businesses facing financial bumps in the road.

For any Atlanta water customer who has fallen behind, this program provides a secure, modern way to clear a balance on your own terms using everyday digital payment methods like Apple Pay or debit, keeping the taps running while you get back on track.

What they're saying:

City officials and project partners framed the initiative as a major step toward a more compassionate, resident-focused local government.

"Most cities treat a missed payment as a problem to punish. Atlanta is treating it as a problem to solve. A customer falls behind, and instead of a penalty, they get a plan. That changes everything about the relationship between a city and the people it serves," said Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, CEO and co-founder of Promise.