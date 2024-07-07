Atlanta launches new campaign to tackle rise in domestic violence

The city of Atlanta has now launched a new campaign to reduce the number of incidents of domestic violence.

The city has seen an alarming spike in the number of domestic homicides this year.

"We've seen a sharp increase in the number of homicides related to domestic violence," said Atlanta Police Darin Schierbaum at the City’s Summer Safety Plan news conference in June.

APD says last year, the department only saw two homicides that were domestic in nature. They’ve already seen 12 this year.

"That's a romantic relationship, that's roommates … we've seen uncle and nephew gun violence between one another," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at that same press conference.

Rev. Darryl Winston of Greater Works Ministries says he’s even seen a rise in domestic violence among his congregation.

"I was shocked to see and hear some of the stories," Winston said.

He says every year, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, they hold a service solely dedicated to domestic violence awareness and prevention.

That's why he enthusiastically supports the city's new initiative.

"I laud the mayor's leadership on that particular issue because, in many instances, culturally, it has been dismissed. It’s not taken seriously," Winston said.

The city has now launched the "ATL Says No More" campaign.

"It’s going to include things that everybody can do from the media to celebrities to churches to every institution, things that you can do to help bring about change in this rise in domestic violence," Dickens said.

The new campaign website has suggested actions, including checking in on friends and neighbors and organizing informational meetings about domestic violence at a church or workplace. The full list can be found here.

Rev. Winston says they’re trying to do their part by talking and posting about domestic violence throughout the year - not just in October.

"It's going to take all of us. So, the mayor is to be certainly applauded for his leadership. And that is needed. According to the stats and this uptick, major resources are going to have to be allocated," Winston said.

It is unclear whether this campaign includes more funding to combat domestic violence.

FOX 5 reached out to the mayor’s office for an interview but was told no one was available.