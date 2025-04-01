Atlanta launches Legacy Business Program to support longstanding local establishments

The Brief Atlanta's Legacy Business Program provides financial relief and promotional support to over 500 businesses operating for at least 30 years, helping them cope with rising operational costs. The program, initiated by Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials, offers grants for modernizing equipment and infrastructure, addressing challenges like inflation and tariffs. Iconic establishments like Busy Bee Cafe and Manuel’s Tavern qualify to benefit from the program, allowing them to continue serving their communities amidst increasing food and supply costs if they choose to participate.



In a move to preserve the city’s cultural and culinary history, Atlanta officials have rolled out the city’s first-ever Legacy Business Program.

The program offers financial relief and promotional support to longstanding local establishments struggling under record-high operational costs.

What we know:

More than 500 businesses that have operated within Atlanta city limits for at least 30 years are eligible for the program, which provides grants and inclusion in an online registry accessible via a new smartphone app. The initiative was spearheaded by Mayor Andre Dickens, Councilman Jason Dozier, and economic development agency Invest Atlanta.

The program comes as historic businesses face rising food and supply prices, driven by inflation and tariffs. New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 9.7% increase in wholesale food costs over the past year.

The grant funding can be used for modernizing equipment, improving infrastructure, or other business needs.

What they're saying:

"These legacy restaurants have really persevered. They’ve seen recessions, they’ve seen pandemic and so we want to help them stay strong," said Mayor Dickens during the program’s announcement Tuesday.

For Tracy Gates, owner of the iconic Busy Bee Cafe—founded in 1947—the assistance is timely. Gates, who purchased the restaurant in the 1980s, says the last five years have been among the most difficult for her business.

"It’s really the food costs and paper food product costs," Gates said. "I think it’s a shot in the arm during these unpredictable times."

Gates said the help will allow legacy restaurants like hers to continue serving generations of loyal patrons.

Manuel’s Tavern, established in 1956, is another business set to benefit from the program. Assistant General Manager Megan Maloof says inflation and tariffs have made operating a neighborhood restaurant increasingly difficult.

"We really would not be here without our community and anytime our community is able to offer a hand I know we really appreciate it," Maloof said. "I think now is the time to support your restaurant more than ever."

Manuel’s deep history in Atlanta is something Maloof says her family is proud of. "We got started in 1956 by my grandfather," she said, noting the restaurant’s "deep roots in the city."

What you can do:

Applications for the Legacy Business Program are now available online. To qualify, businesses must be physically located within the city of Atlanta and hold a current city business license. Grant applications open May 1.

Learn more about the program here.