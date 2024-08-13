Atlanta launches inspection task force after massive rooftop apartment fires

Following two major apartment complex fires within a year, both of which started on rooftops, the Atlanta Fire Department is starting a task force to better inspect those buildings.

Firefighters say a massive fire at the Bell Collier Village apartments off of Howell Mill Road on July 27 started when someone used charcoal on a gas grill. At the time, there was an unsanctioned event on the roof with more than one hundred people in attendance.

It follows another massive apartment fire at the Reserve at Lavista Walk in November, which firefighters say started when two people set off fireworks on the roof.

A new task force was announced by Chief Rod Smith at Monday's Atlanta City Council Public Safety Committee meeting. It is being set up to prevent fires like these from happening again.

"We have a task force that we're standing up to identify all of the multiple occupancy properties that may have recreational areas on their rooftops," Chief Smith said.

The chief said that right now they re-inspect the buildings every two years to make sure they are still up to code. He said this new task force will make those inspections more frequent.

He said they are also planning to hire more personnel to make sure each building in the city is covered.

"There are some responsibilities that fall upon code enforcement that legally require a sworn firefighter to do, and so, we will have a combination of sworn and civilian inspections," Chief Smith explained.

As for the residents at Bell Collier Village, a spokesperson from Bell Partners confirmed that the company has terminated all leases and stated that they will contact residents this week to explain how to retrieve salvageable items from the fire, at a different location.