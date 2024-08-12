Atlanta City Council member proposes using reserve funds for fire equipment overhaul

An Atlanta City Council member says there is a solution to the city's fire equipment crisis.

Dustin Hillis believes the city should use its reserve funds to get caught up in the purchase of much-needed fire engines and ladder trucks.

Hillis' comments come on the heels of a city audit that revealed potential safety concerns because of aging equipment.

When a fire raged at the Bell Collier Village apartments last month, more than 80 Atlanta firefighters were on scene. The fire chief admits equipment problems became an issue during this blaze.

"We had some challenges. We had a nozzle malfunction, and a stem broke on a hydrant," Chief Rod Smith explained to the Public Safety

Fleet mechanical problems have dogged the department for the last few years.

Hillis says that it is not widely known how frequently ladder trucks are out of service, noting that a handful were unavailable during the Bell Collier Village fire and continue to be so every day.

"Even though we are averaging four to five ladder trucks out of service each day, plus, what happened here, they are even putting trucks that are not fully functional in service just to make their numbers look good," Hillis said.

The troubling audit released this month revealed that one third of Atlanta's fire vehicles are beyond their life cycle, some with significant mechanical issues.

The fire fleet has only three reserve engines and no ladder trucks, according to the 46-page report.

Fire Chief Rod Smith is on the defense explaining to the City Council Public Safety Committee that new equipment has been ordered.

"We are waiting for eight engines to be delivered ... 2 TDAs (tractor-drawn aerials) and four support trucks, and one engine for the airport, which is a total of 15 apparatuses," Chief Smith detailed.

Hillis says he has an idea to fund fire apparatuses, at least in the short term.

"To fill the gap that the previous administration created, they ordered no apparatus over four years. That can be done with our reserves. Our reserves are higher than they have ever been," Hillis said.

Hillis says for a long-term solution, he likes the surcharge on event and concert ticket sales, but that is the Georgia General Assembly's call.