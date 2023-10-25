Atlanta city council subcommittee approves multi-million dollar funding for new fire trucks

In response to a critical equipment shortage that has led to the temporary closure of at least three fire stations in Atlanta, the City Council's Finance Committee held a meeting Wednesday to approve a substantial investment of almost $20 million in procuring new fire trucks.

The shortage of essential firefighting equipment, particularly fire trucks, had resulted in the closure of Fire Stations 22 and 23 in northwest Atlanta and Station 30 in the southeast. The closures, which as of Wednesday have reportedly reopened, have raised concerns about public safety and the city's ability to respond effectively to fire emergencies.

"We run these trucks until they are dead," said Dustin Hillis, who chairs the council public safety panel.

Earlier this week, Chief Roderick Smith presented a plan to City Council members, assuring them that the Fire Department has strategies in place to maintain the city's safety. However, concerns persist among Council members, who fear that the ongoing truck shortage could potentially lead to the loss of property or, even more alarmingly, the loss of human lives.

Although the new funding is expected to win full council approval, it will not be an easy solution.

Hillis told his colleagues it will take a minimum of two years to get a new engine built and delivered.