Flying Labor Day weekend? You may want to read this first

Ahead of this holiday weekend, officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are asking travelers to keep some key facts and figures in mind.

Over 1.7 million people are expected to travel through the Atlanta airport between Aug. 31 and Sept. 5, with Sept. 1 being the busiest day.

You can trust getting through security will not be a breeze. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen more than 14 million passengers between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6. This is not the week you want to sleep in and get to the airport late.

"We anticipate this Labor Day holiday weekend will be busy, with passenger volumes nearly 11% higher than last year—volumes that already exceeded 2019 Labor Day holiday travel volumes," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "We are prepared for the increase in travel volumes and are working closely with our airline and airport partners to make sure we are maintaining our wait time standards of 30 minutes and under for standard screening lanes, and 10 minutes and under for TSA PreCheck® lanes."

Labor Day Weekend also coincides with the tail end of Hurricane Idalia. Keep an eye on your airline to see whether your flight will be impacted by the aftermath of the storm.

Airport workers ask that you remember to pack your patience as they try to get everyone to their destinations in a timely fashion.

TSA shared some family-friendly tips to make your trip as smooth possible: