Atlanta Juneteenth event spotlights rising soccer jersey culture

The Brief Black Arrow FC is hosting a Juneteenth Watch Party at Founders Green off Broad Street in revitalized South Downtown Atlanta to soccer culture and community connection. Fans are using vibrant and patterned soccer kits to express their heritage, global fashion tastes and deep personal stories. The upcoming celebration features a tournament lineup with the United States playing Australia and Brazil facing Haiti.



Black Arrow FC will host a Juneteenth Watch Party Friday at Founders Green off Broad Street, celebrating a booming soccer jersey culture that links the Black community to the global sport.

What we know:

Bright, colorful and patterned soccer jerseys are surging in popularity as a powerful form of personal expression and fashion. Just over a decade ago, Aaron Dolores created Black Arrow FC with a mission to merge the game with culture and connect the Black community to the global African diaspora.

Dolores says often a jersey tells a story. In downtown Atlanta supporters of all backgrounds could be seen honoring their country ,family roots or even travel experiences from vacations to mission trips. The upcoming Juneteenth event on Friday will showcase this fashion-forward "kit culture" alongside major tournament match screenings. Friday's games feature the U.S. against Australia and Brazil against Haiti.

What they're saying:

Dolores believes the best part of jersey culture is the way it sparks conversations and educates people about the world. "The World Cup gives us this opportunity to ask why are there Black guys on Ecuador? They are really connecting African-Americans to the diaspora," Dolores said.

South African fan Archibald Thompson explained that the protea on his jersey represents every race coming together. Other fans, like Kylen Avan, view the jerseys as essential pieces of modern, baggy fashion.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the exact timing for the individual match screenings at Founders Green. It is also unknown what specific safety or parking regulations will be implemented for the outdoor gathering.