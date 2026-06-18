Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
4
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Heard County, Walton County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Haralson County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Carroll County, Oconee County, Lamar County, Putnam County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Troup County, Barrow County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Newton County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Upson County, Henry County, Morgan County, Cobb County, Greene County, Clarke County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, North Fulton County
Flood Watch
until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Greene County, Fayette County, Barrow County, Pike County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Newton County, Clayton County, Oconee County, DeKalb County

Atlanta Juneteenth event spotlights rising soccer jersey culture

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published June 18, 2026 11:35 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 11:35 PM EDT
Black Arrow FC event highlights modern soccer jersey culture
Black Arrow FC event highlights modern soccer jersey culture

Black Arrow FC event highlights modern soccer jersey culture

Black Arrow FC will host a Juneteenth watch party Friday at Founders Green off Broad Street, celebrating a booming soccer jersey culture that links the Black community to the global sport.  

The Brief

    • Black Arrow FC is hosting a Juneteenth Watch Party at Founders Green off Broad Street in revitalized South Downtown Atlanta to soccer culture and community connection.
    • Fans are using vibrant and patterned soccer kits to express their heritage, global fashion tastes and deep personal stories.
    • The upcoming celebration features a tournament lineup with the United States playing Australia and Brazil facing Haiti.

ATLANTA - Black Arrow FC will host a Juneteenth Watch Party Friday at Founders Green off Broad Street, celebrating a booming soccer jersey culture that links the Black community to the global sport.

What we know:

Bright, colorful and patterned soccer jerseys are surging in popularity as a powerful form of personal expression and fashion. Just over a decade ago, Aaron Dolores created Black Arrow FC with a mission to merge the game with culture and connect the Black community to the global African diaspora.

Dolores says often a jersey tells a story. In downtown Atlanta supporters of all backgrounds could be seen honoring their country ,family roots or even travel experiences from vacations to mission trips. The upcoming Juneteenth event on Friday will showcase this fashion-forward "kit culture" alongside major tournament match screenings. Friday's games feature the U.S. against Australia and Brazil against Haiti.

What they're saying:

Dolores believes the best part of jersey culture is the way it sparks conversations and educates people about the world. "The World Cup gives us this opportunity to ask why are there Black guys on Ecuador? They are really connecting African-Americans to the diaspora," Dolores said.

South African fan Archibald Thompson explained that the protea on his jersey represents every race coming together. Other fans, like Kylen Avan, view the jerseys as essential pieces of modern, baggy fashion.

What we don't know:

Organizers have not confirmed the exact timing for the individual match screenings at Founders Green. It is also unknown what specific safety or parking regulations will be implemented for the outdoor gathering.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Aaron Dolores, founder of Black Arrow FC, who explained how the organization links culture and sport, as well as local soccer fans sharing the personal histories behind their jerseys.

AtlantaNewsFIFA World Cup