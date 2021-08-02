Man stabbed during fight at Atlanta homeless camp, police say

article

Officials in Atlanta are investigating a stabbing at a homeless encampment that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Interstate 285 eastbound near Jonesboro Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday after reports of a person stabbed.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with multiple stab wounds.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. At last notice, he was conscious and alert.

According to investigators, the victim got into an argument with another man at a homeless encampment near where police found him. At some point during the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the suspect and are still working to determine the circumstances leading up the stabbing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

