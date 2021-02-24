Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta identifies toughest challenge battling illegal motorcycle, ATV riding in the city

Atlanta police work to pull ATV riders off the streets

Police said while progress has been made in the fight against illegal street racing, ATV riders continue to be an issue.

ATLANTA - Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farohki asked a police commander if more can be done to stop the illegal motorcycle and ATV riding activity given that one location where they gather is predictable.

That location is a service station across from the Varsity in Midtown.

Sunday is the most popular day.

Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum said tactical teams need to stage before these riders flow into the street.

He asked the councilman to lend a hand by telling his constituents to call 911 when they see the riders forming.

"It's harder for us to control these riders than the individuals in cars," Schierbaum said.

