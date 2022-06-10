Atlanta Ice Theatre’s talented skaters prepare for national competition

What happens when the red-hot passion of theater and storytelling meets the cool sophistication and artistry of ice skating? Well, let’s just say ice won’t be melting…but hearts probably will!

This morning, we spent some time with the incredibly talented performers of Atlanta Ice Theatre — the state’s first Theatre On Ice team — as they prepare for their sixth annual celebration this Saturday. Chances are you’ve seen Atlanta Ice Theatre on Good Day Atlanta in the past; we last spent time with the organization about a year ago, showcasing the skaters of all ages and learning more about Theatre On Ice (TOI). But in case you missed it, here’s a refresher: TOI is a team sport (featuring teams of eight to 24 skaters) which combines figure skating, theatre, and dance.

The upcoming Atlanta Ice Theatre celebration will feature solo and team performances and serves as a send-off and fundraiser for the team ahead of the 2022 National Theatre On Ice Competition, happening later this month in Wichita, Kansas. Team coaches say the celebration is also a great way for interested people to learn more about TOI and to get information about joining the organization.

Atlanta Ice Theatre’s annual celebration is happening this Saturday, June 11th from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Atlanta IceForum, located at 2300 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth; general admission tickets are $15. For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning cooling off on the ice at Atlanta IceForum, getting a preview of Saturday’s big show!