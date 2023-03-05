Two-year-old shot during Atlanta attempted-robbery

A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning. Now police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Police were called to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at around 8:38 a.m. where a toddler was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators discovered the child was with his mom at a bus stop near the neighborhood of Hunter Hills when they were shot at during an attempted robbery.

FOX 5 was told this information is preliminary while the investigation remains ongoing. No further details have been released yet.

This story is developing.