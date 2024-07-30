Human trafficking in Georgia: Atlanta remains among cities with highest rate

Over the last decade, the FBI says human trafficking has been a growing problem and the south has the highest number of reported cases.

July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

To mark the day, the FBI released a new report on the impact of human trafficking in the U.S. and here in our area.

"This is something that needs to stop," said Dr. Alieizoria Redd, the CEO of Covenant House Georgia.

Dr. Redd and her team at Covenant House Georgia know the problem of human trafficking well because a large percentage of the young adults they help have fallen victim.

"Homelessness and trafficking often just kind of goes hand in hand," she said.

The organization is a shelter and safe space for those 16 to 24 living on the streets. It also helps those escaping trafficking.

What happens to human trafficking victims?

"It takes a toll on our young people's mental health, their physical health, their spiritual health and Covenant House Georgia works with our young people in order to support them to overcome all of that trauma," Dr. Redd said.

The FBI says it gets reports of traffickers exploiting someone for labor and commercial sex acts, among other things. Agents say it is done through force or fraud.

"We're not seeing these kids getting kidnaped off the streets, we're seeing them being coerced and essentially groomed to join the sexual exploitation lifestyle," said Jenna Sellitto from the FBI in Atlanta.

According to a new FBI report, when human trafficking cases increase, so do drug offenses.

Who are the targets of human trafficking?

The agency says while anyone can become a victim, the vast majority are white teenage girls.

"We're seeing younger and younger people meeting people online that they think are their friends or romantic partners, and they're really just exploiting them," Sellitto said.

Dr. Redd says Atlanta has been a center for trafficking for at least a decade, and it all comes down to location.

"There's like this perfect storm that happens here for this opportunity to occur for traffickers, when you're talking about a major airport, the major highways and interstates that are coming through here," she said.

How to spot human trafficking

The FBI says while there are many signs of trafficking, some big ones include unexplained gifts, change in personality and signs of abuse.

If you are a human trafficking victim or have information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip on the NHTRC website.

If you believe a child is involved in a trafficking situation, submit a tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

If you want more details from the FBI, click here.



