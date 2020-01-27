Atlanta honors Kobe Bryant

Across Atlanta, there are tributes to NBA great Kobe Bryant. From City Hall to Mercedes Benz stadium, purple and gold lights shine.

So many places and people honoring the life of the NBA All-star. Kobe, his daughter, and 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

At Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, travelers walk out the doors to a sky of purple and gold. The canopy is lit up in Lakers colors. The airport tweeting "In honor of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and all of the beautiful souls that were on board with them".

John Campbell is visiting Atlanta from Los Angeles. When he saw the purple and gold canopy at the airport he was filled with emotion.

"It's just a tragedy, it's still sinking in," said Campbell.

Luis Rivas flew into Atlanta Monday night. When he saw the purple and gold his thought quickly turned to Kobe and the others on that helicopter whose lives ended much too soon.

"It's really pretty and I'm glad Atlanta is representing such a famous person. I feel bad for everyone who died on that flight," said Rivas.