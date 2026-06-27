Atlanta honors civil rights trailblazer who led 1964 acid pool protest

The Brief Atlanta leaders honored civil rights trailblazer John T. Johnson with a dedicated street sign unveiling on Saturday. Johnson famously helped organize major demonstrations with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the height of the civil rights movement. Organizers emphasized the importance of celebrating living legends, noting that Johnson continues to mentor young people and teach local history.



The City of Atlanta celebrated a living piece of American history on Saturday by dedicating a lasting community landmark to a prominent civil rights organizer.

The ceremony gathered local leaders to recognize decades of dangerous frontline activism that ultimately reshaped federal law.

What we know:

City officials unveiled a new street sign on Saturday to honor civil rights leader John T. Johnson for his lifetime of leadership, service, and community impact. During the 1960s civil rights movement, Johnson worked alongside the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to coordinate marches and protests across the South.

Johnson is most notably remembered for leading a landmark 1964 protest at a segregated hotel swimming pool in St. Augustine, Florida. During that demonstration, the hotel manager poured muriatic acid into the water while Johnson and other activists were swimming. The shocking images captured during the encounter built massive public support, directly contributing to the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Following the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Johnson relocated to Atlanta to continue his advocacy work. He went on to play a critical role in the Poor People's Campaign, collaborating closely with prominent movement figures including the Rev. Joseph Boone, the Rev. Hosea Williams, C.T. Vivian, and Andrew Young.

Dig deeper:

For Johnson, the struggle for equality never truly ended. He continues to maintain an active schedule in the community, dedicating his time to teaching civil rights history and mentoring the next generation of student activists.

Speakers at the Saturday event emphasized that the city chose to hold the unveiling now so Johnson could personally hear the community's gratitude. Johnson stated that he still firmly believes disciplined nonviolence remains the most powerful tool available to create lasting social change.