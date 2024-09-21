Man, woman shot to death at Atlanta apartments

A man and woman were shot to death at an Atlanta apartment complex just down the road from another recent fatal shooting.

It happened at Reserve at Hollywood on Hollywood Road.

This comes less than a week after two people were arrested and charged in relation to a fatal shooting at another apartment complex a little over a mile down the road.

In that shooting, 26-year-old Jakell Floyd was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The very next day, 24-year-old Adonijah Yisrael was charged with murder, hindering the apprehension of punishment of a criminal, false statements, tampering with evidence and obstruction.

So far, no suspects have been named in this latest shooting. Neither of the victims have been identified. Police did not say these two incidents were connected.