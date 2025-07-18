Atlanta hitmaker Sean Garrett talks about philanthropy, musical legacy

The Brief Sean "The Pen" Garrett was honored by Fulton County for his philanthropic work , including his nonprofit Amplify Your Music , which promotes music education and youth empowerment in Atlanta schools. With 56 No. 1 hits and collaborations with Beyoncé, Usher, and more , Garrett is using his platform to uplift others—mentoring youth, supporting community programs, and launching global music and TV projects. Garrett continues to evolve as an artist and entrepreneur , recently releasing a new single "Girlfriend" with Plies and Hunxho, while building his label, planning a documentary, and expanding into fashion and international collaborations.



He’s penned chart-topping hits for Beyoncé, Usher, Chris Brown, and dozens more. But last month, Atlanta’s own Sean "The Pen" Garrett was recognized not just for his music—but for his powerful impact off the stage.

PREVIOUS STORY: Music producer Sean Garrett to receive Georgia's 'Outstanding Citizen' Award

The four-time GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter received a special proclamation from Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett celebrating his philanthropic work with youth and music education. The moment, Garrett said, was deeply meaningful.

"The proclamation... was just confirmation that we’re doing something right," Garrett said during an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta's Jada White.

The recognition highlights Garrett’s Amplify Your Music initiative, a nonprofit effort focused on keeping music education in schools and providing kids with the creative tools to thrive. Garrett credits music with shaping his own childhood and success.

"Music was very, very important to me," he said. "It helped me understand math, it helped me communicate, it gave me a way to connect with people."

Raised in Atlanta and later in Europe as a military brat, Garrett signed his first record deal at 14. His journey from Camelton Road to international success has been marked by 56 No. 1 records and 18 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including Beyoncé’s "Check On It," "Upgrade U," "Diva," and Destiny’s Child’s "Lose My Breath."

Yet Garrett said he’s most proud of his ability to inspire and uplift others through mentorship and community work.

"I help women, I empower my brothers, I empower people," he said. "It wasn’t just about being in front of the cameras—it was about helping other people from behind the camera."

Garrett recalled the success of his hit single "Break Up" as a moment that encapsulated his mission to bring people together. Originally meant for his own mixtape, the song was shared with singer Mario and rapper Gucci Mane, ultimately becoming a No. 1 record for all three artists.

"All of us won at the same time," Garrett said. "The women won, the brothers won—we won."

Beyond music, Garrett is expanding into television, fashion, and global collaborations. He recently visited Africa to present an award at the Tanzania Music Awards and is working with rising international stars like Ayra Starr. He's also developing a documentary and building his label, Beta Pendant.

Despite his accolades, Garrett remains grounded in his Atlanta roots and passionate about shaping the next generation.

"Being yourself is very, very important," he said when asked for advice to aspiring artists. "Don’t quit on yourself. Don’t let the struggles stop you from being motivated."

And the hits aren’t stopping anytime soon. Garrett recently released a new single, "Girlfriend," featuring Plies and Hunxho—blending R&B, street edge, and social commentary into a track that reflects the complexity of modern love.

With a new album on the way, global ventures in motion, and a philanthropic legacy already taking shape, Sean Garrett’s story is far from finished.

"I’m really turnt right now," he said with a smile. "Now it’s time to monetize the brand and go even bigger."