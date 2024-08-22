Atlanta high school bands receive money from 1-800-TruckWreck

Several high schools in the Atlanta area have received a financial boost for their band programs, thanks to the Great Atlanta Band Challenge sponsored by 1-800-TruckWreck.

Mundy’s Mill High School emerged as the top winner, earning $21,000 for its band program. North Clayton High School and Stockbridge High School also placed in the top three, each receiving $10,000.

Additionally, the other seven finalists in the competition were awarded $2,500 each to support their band programs.