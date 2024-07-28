Stabbing suspect at large in SW Atlanta stabbing

article

Atlanta police are still looking for the person who stabbed a man near a Chevron gas station on Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with stab wounds to his left side. Police believe it was an unprovoked attack, though they also say the victim and suspect may have known each other.

The person accused in the violent incident got away. Investigators are working to identify him and bring him to justice.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing at a Chevron gas station located at 3040 Headland Drive SW on July 28, 2024.

If you know more about this incident, give Atlanta police a call.