Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena to host hiring fair

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena managers will interview candidates for a variety of positions with the team and venue on Tuesday afternoon.

The hiring fair begins at noon and continues through 7 p.m. at Putt Shack (1151 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta).

Candidates can interview for positions with hiring managers from the arena conversion, food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security and uniform management departments.

The Hawks and State Farm Arena offer a minimum starting salary of $15 per hour for their part-time positions, access to discounted medical services, five paid major holidays, paid training and development and scholarship opportunities. New hires are eligible for bonuses.

Candidates will be offered part-time employment positions on the spot.

Candidates must wear masks and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Prospective candidates can RSVP for the event at Hawks.com/TrueToYou .

