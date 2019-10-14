Atlanta Hawks sponsor all-girl basketball clinic

It's "Her Time to Play" was the theme of an all-girls basketball clinic, hosted by the Atlanta Hawks and the Northside Youth Organization.

More than 60 young ladies participated in Monday morning's clinic at Chastain Park.

Instructors taught basketball fundamentals like shooting, dribbling, and passing. They combined those lessons with life lessons to help them become more confident on and off the court.

"Her Time to Play" is a national initiative.

The Junior NBA created the camp last year after statistics showed girls drop out of organized sports at about twice the rate that boys do by age 14.