Atlanta Hawks hold free pop-up grocery store
ATLANTA - Hundreds of southeast Atlanta families now have two-weeks-worth of groceries, thanks to the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks partnered with State Farm, Goodr, and the city of Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department to host a free pop-up grocery store Friday.
About 500 families were invited to pick fresh meat, produce, and non-perishable items at the Thomasville Recreation Center.
To register for the two remaining pop-up events, follow @goodrco on social media.