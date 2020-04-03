Atlanta Hawks hold free pop-up grocery store

Hundreds of southeast Atlanta families now have two-weeks-worth of groceries, thanks to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks partnered with State Farm, Goodr, and the city of Atlanta Parks and Recreation Department to host a free pop-up grocery store Friday.

About 500 families were invited to pick fresh meat, produce, and non-perishable items at the Thomasville Recreation Center.

To register for the two remaining pop-up events, follow @goodrco on social media.