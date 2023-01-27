Atlanta Hawks collab with Atlanta Fashion Week to launch limited edition apparel

article

The Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Hawks, collaborated with Atlanta Fashion Week to select local Black-owned business Honor Roll Clothing, a unisex lifestyle brand dedicated to utilizing creativity to challenge the perspective of culture, to design limited-edition apparel for fans.

The design is inspired by the team’s PEACH City Edition uniforms. There will be a limited-edition shirt and hoodie designed by the co-founders of Honor Roll Clothing, and the Hawks Brand Merchandising Department.

Last October the Hawks and Atlanta Fashion Week recognized Honor Roll Clothing as a local brand that goes beyond retail and supports the Atlanta community. The Brand was founded in 2010 by Blair Caffey, Chris Duncan and Darnell Shepherd. Honor Roll’s clothing uses inspirational phrases and imagery to cultivate the community.

(Courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks)

These items will be available for purchase at the Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena when the team takes on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Jan. 28.