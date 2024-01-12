Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Newton County
7
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:42 AM EST, Oconee County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County

Atlanta Hawks announce details for 6th annual Pride Night Jan. 17

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Da Brat performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Expand

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Hawks have announced the details for their 6th annual Pride Night at the game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 17.

GRAMMY Award-nominated rap artist and actress Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, will perform during halftime and the evening will include speical in-game programming that celebrates members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and will feature a rainbow lighting of the iconic "ATLANTA" letters.

To tip off the festivities, Voices of Note’s Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC) will sing the national anthem. The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus is one of the world’s longest-running gay men’s choruses. Founded by Jeffrey McIntyre in 1981, the AGMC has long been a catalyst for social change, providing an opportunity to be inspired and to journey into the perspectives of LGBTQIA+ neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends.

Throughout the game, the Hawks will celebrate members of the LGBTQIA+ community with interactive programming and videos, including an ATL Dancers performance choreographed by NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Oscar Hernandez and a recap video of the Hawks participation in the Atlanta Pride Parade earlier this season.

In October 2023, the Atlanta Hawks were official sponsors of the Atlanta Pride Parade and marched in the parade with presence from the organization’s team members, friends and family. In 2015, the Hawks were the first professional sports team in Atlanta to enter a float in Atlanta’s annual Pride Parade.

Click here to purchase tickets on Pride Night. 
 