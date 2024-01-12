Atlanta Hawks announce details for 6th annual Pride Night Jan. 17

article

The Atlanta Hawks have announced the details for their 6th annual Pride Night at the game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 17.

GRAMMY Award-nominated rap artist and actress Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, will perform during halftime and the evening will include speical in-game programming that celebrates members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and will feature a rainbow lighting of the iconic "ATLANTA" letters.

To tip off the festivities, Voices of Note’s Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus (AGMC) will sing the national anthem. The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus is one of the world’s longest-running gay men’s choruses. Founded by Jeffrey McIntyre in 1981, the AGMC has long been a catalyst for social change, providing an opportunity to be inspired and to journey into the perspectives of LGBTQIA+ neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends.

Throughout the game, the Hawks will celebrate members of the LGBTQIA+ community with interactive programming and videos, including an ATL Dancers performance choreographed by NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Oscar Hernandez and a recap video of the Hawks participation in the Atlanta Pride Parade earlier this season.

In October 2023, the Atlanta Hawks were official sponsors of the Atlanta Pride Parade and marched in the parade with presence from the organization’s team members, friends and family. In 2015, the Hawks were the first professional sports team in Atlanta to enter a float in Atlanta’s annual Pride Parade.

