Atlanta Gas Light hiring 200 workers during virus pandemic

Atlanta Gas Light says it is hiring to fill approximately 200 permanent positions within the company based throughout Georgia.

“We recognize how we can play an important role in preserving Georgia’s economy by keeping people working during these challenging times," said Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light. "We are moving forward with plans to bring on 200 new team members as quickly as we can to increase our ability to provide the fast and responsive service our customers have come to expect.”

The company is looking for skilled field technicians with experience in all weather conditions, pipefitting and plumbing, with a preference for those who have worked in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning fields.

Atlanta Gas Light has instituted a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment, continuing service for those economically impacted by COVID-19.

To see all Atlanta Gas Light jobs available and apply, visit www.atlantagaslight.com/about-us/careers.