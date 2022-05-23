Atlanta gang member wanted in four different counties arrested on multiple charges, police say

article

Atlanta police arrested a man who they say was wanted in four different counties on multiple charges including stealing personal property out of a vehicle.

Police identified Victavious Terrell as the suspect. Terrell was listed under the "Larceny from the Auto Unit’s Top 5 Wanted List."

Authorities say Terrell was spotted driving a gray SUV where they attempted a traffic stop on Wednesday near Pryor and M.L.K. Jr. Drive. He proceeded to hop out of the car leading officers on a foot chase.

Video footage provided by APD showed the moments that occurred during the chase and arrest of Terrell.

Terrell was described by officials as a documented gang member and had outstanding warrants out of four different counties listed as:

Clayton County: assault strangulation, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and terroristic threats

Sandy Springs: aggravated assault, robbery, and

Henry County: traffic offenses

City of Atlanta: theft by receiving and financial fraud

Officers say two nine millimeter handguns were found in the vehicle.

The SUV was impounded and guns were returned, police say.