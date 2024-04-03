Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta to host first-ever U.S. Global Black Pride

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 3, 2024 10:28pm EDT
Atlanta
Rainbow flags, a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and queer pride and LGBT social movements, are seen outside the Stonewall Monument in New York City on June 7, 2022. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Mon (Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Atlanta has been tapped to host the first-ever Global Black Pride in the U.S. this summer. This is not only a first for the U.S., but it's only second time the celebration has ever been held in-person.

The first in-person Global Black Pride was held in Toronto in 2022.

The week-long event dedicated to Black LGBTQI+ culture and heritage will be held between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, which doubles as Atlanta Black Pride Weekend.

There will be festivals, performances, discussions, a human rights conference and plenty of parties.

"Atlanta proudly stands as the LGBTQ capital of the south and a champion for human rights, not only in our region but on a global scale," stated Malik Brown, the City’s Director of LGBTQ Affairs. "We are honored to welcome the first-ever Global Black Pride gathering in the United States to the vibrant City of Atlanta."

You can learn more about the scheduled events here.