Atlanta to host first-ever U.S. Global Black Pride

Atlanta has been tapped to host the first-ever Global Black Pride in the U.S. this summer. This is not only a first for the U.S., but it's only second time the celebration has ever been held in-person.

The first in-person Global Black Pride was held in Toronto in 2022.

The week-long event dedicated to Black LGBTQI+ culture and heritage will be held between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, which doubles as Atlanta Black Pride Weekend.

There will be festivals, performances, discussions, a human rights conference and plenty of parties.

"Atlanta proudly stands as the LGBTQ capital of the south and a champion for human rights, not only in our region but on a global scale," stated Malik Brown, the City’s Director of LGBTQ Affairs. "We are honored to welcome the first-ever Global Black Pride gathering in the United States to the vibrant City of Atlanta."

