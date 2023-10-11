Atlanta firefighters respond to fire in abandoned home on Tazor Street

article

Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Tazor Street NW at approximately 6:19 a.m. Oct. 11.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that there may be people trapped inside what was supposed to be an abandoned home.

Due to a partial collapse, the firefighters conducted a defensive fire attack to extinguish the flames.

Ultimately, all searches were clear of occupants.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

