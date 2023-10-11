Atlanta firefighters respond to fire in abandoned home on Tazor Street
ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Tazor Street NW at approximately 6:19 a.m. Oct. 11.
When firefighters arrived, they were told that there may be people trapped inside what was supposed to be an abandoned home.
Due to a partial collapse, the firefighters conducted a defensive fire attack to extinguish the flames.
Ultimately, all searches were clear of occupants.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.