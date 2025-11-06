Atlanta firefighters respond to second apartment fire Thursday morning

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta firefighters extinguished an apartment fire on Center Street Thursday morning. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta firefighters responded to two apartment fires within an hour Thursday morning, including one on Center Street and another on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. No injuries were reported, and both fires were quickly contained. Officials reminded residents to practice heating safety as colder weather moves into North Georgia.



The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department extinguished its second apartment fire Thursday morning before rush hour ended.

Center Street fire extinguished

What we know:

Firefighters said they responded to a complex in the 2500 block of Center Street around 7 a.m., just an hour after putting out a two-alarm fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This fire damaged only one apartment, with some smoke spreading into an adjacent unit, officials said. No injuries were reported, and everyone — including pets — was able to escape safely.

When fire officials spoke to a FOX 5 crew on the scene around 8:30 a.m., they confirmed the fire was fully extinguished.

Atlanta fire battles multiple fires

What they're saying:

According to Capt. Andrew Anderson with Atlanta Fire Rescue, some crews who had just worked the earlier fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive also responded to the Center Street blaze. Anderson said the department’s deployment system allows it to manage multiple incidents efficiently.

"We have division chiefs that do a great job of moving units around to make sure we can continue to protect the city when we have multiple incidents," Anderson said. "These crews were able to respond — some of them from further territories — to maintain fire coverage and keep this fire contained to one apartment."

Heater safety during winter

Dig deeper:

Anderson noted this is a busy time of year for firefighters, as many fires start when people turn on heaters for the first time. He reminded residents to keep heating elements at least 10 feet away from combustibles and avoid overloading wall outlets.

With frigid temperatures expected across North Georgia next week, Anderson said those safety measures are especially important.

Get smoke detectors in Atlanta

What you can do:

Residents who live within the City of Atlanta can request free smoke detectors through the fire department’s website.