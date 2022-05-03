Atlanta fire department staffing 'dangerously low'

Firefighters in Atlanta say they are pulling double shifts — working 48 hours straight — in order to keep all the firehouses open.

Union President Nate Bailey says staffing has gotten "dangerously low." At busy stations, firefighter are getting little sleep, and he says that can impact performance.

"We have 200 vacancies including our recruits," said Bailey in a speech he delivered to the Atlanta City Council on Monday.

RISE IN HIGH-RISE CRIME IN ATLANTA

The union cited the pay differential in and out of the fire service for driving many of his colleagues to go elsewhere.

Bailey said a number of the suburban fire departments pay their veteran firefighters more than $70,000 annually. In Atlanta, the top salary is on $55,000.

Chief Rod Smith said he has been assured that salaries will be upgraded substantially.

"I think we will be in a better place shortly," said Smith.

The fire department's national rating may impact property owners in Atlanta. If the quality of a fire department goes down, decreasing its rating, insurance rates could increase.