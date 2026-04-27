Atlanta Film Festival shines during landmark golden anniversary 

The Brief The Atlanta Film Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary with events running through May 3. Nearly 200 screenings, panels, and social events are open to the public. Organizers say the festival is accessible to everyone, despite its high-profile presence.



Just how monumental is this year’s Atlanta Film Festival?

Executive director Chris Escobar sums it up like this: "There are less than 10 film festivals nationwide that have turned 50, believe it or not."

And the Atlanta Film Festival is one of them, with the annual event celebrating its "golden anniversary" this year. This year’s event launched April 23 and runs through May 3, presenting nearly 200 cinematic events that are open to the public.

"Anyone can come to the Atlanta Film Festival," says Escobar. "Just because there’s lots of famous people around doesn’t mean you can’t come. You can absolutely come."

Escobar says each of the festival’s events falls into one of three categories: screenings, conferences, or social events. The screenings cover the full spectrum of film, including narrative features and shorts, documentaries, animated projects, and more. Conference events include panels and workshops dedicated to the business of film and filmmaking, while social events aim to connect attendees with creatives and industry professionals.

To check out a schedule of events and get more information about the Atlanta Film Festival, click here. You can also watch the video player in this article to see our interview with Chris Escobar in the lobby of Atlanta’s iconic Tara Theatre.