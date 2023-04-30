Man fatally shot in SE Atlanta Sunday afternoon
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man on Forrest Park Road in southeast Atlanta.
Officials say the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.